These Cigarette Packs Are Being Recalled In Ontario Due To An 'Increased Fire Hazard'

Over 600 packs were affected.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Government of Canada has issued an Ontario-wide recall for king-sized packs of Vantage Special cigarettes, warning that the products could cause an increased fire risk.

The voluntary product recall concerns 656 individual cigarette packages of Vantage Special king size, the pack of 25, that were sold in Ontario from October 3 to November 15.

The recall was issued after a sample and evaluation conducted by Health Canada determined that the cigarettes did not meet "performance standards."

"The Cigarette Ignition Propensity (Consumer Products) Regulations require that when tested, all cigarettes manufactured in or imported into Canada must burn their full length no more than 25% of the time," its description reads. "Cigarettes that do not meet the performance requirements pose an increased fire hazard. Cigarettes that are dropped onto furniture, bedding or other textile products may cause a fire to start."

However, the Government of Canada stated that as of December 7, the company that makes the cigarettes, JTI-Macdonald Corp., has received no reports of injuries in Ontario.

Those who regularly smoke Vantage Special cigarettes can identify faulty products by checking their pack's traceability code. The recalled packs have a code that starts with 092.

Anyone seeking further information can contact JTI-Macdonald Corp. at 1-800-363-0490.

The government also reminds residents and vendors that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits "recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada."

"Consumers should immediately stop using the cigarettes and contact the manufacturer, JTI-Macdonald Corp., to return the product for a replacement product," they warn.

