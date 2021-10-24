Trending Tags

food recall

These 6 Foods Are Being Recalled Across Canada & Here's Why You Might Want To Toss Them

Be careful, folks.

Yongheng Lim | Dreamstime, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

You might want to go back and check out some of the grocery items you recently purchased because these latest recalls across Canada could just impact you.

Since mid-October, a slew of food recalls have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Several different products from onions to salami have been part of recent recalls over the past two weeks.

So be sure to check your cupboards and fridge for the items below and consider getting rid of the ones that could actually make you sick.

Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On October 24, The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami because it may contain wheat that is not declared on the label.

"People who have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product," the CFIA said.

The affected 175 g packages of the product were sold in Quebec and will have a best before date of November 13, 2021.

More information

Whole Raw Onions From Mexico

Inga Nielsen | Dreamstime

On October 21, the CFIA issued a large recall of whole raw red, yellow, and white onions that were produced in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, and exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.

The CFIA said the recall was prompted due to a risk of salmonella contamination which could cause short-term illnesses, long-term health complications and even death.

Not long after on October 22, the CFIA expanded the recall to include Gwillimdale Farms brand onions, which were also from Mexico. They are said to have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

More information

Happy Veggie World brand Vege Chicken Breast

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Just a few days earlier on October 15, the CFIA issued a recall on Happy Veggie World brand Vege Chicken Breast because they said the product failed to declare it contained eggs on its label.

"If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the agency said.

The item was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, possibly nationally.

More information

Vegefarm brand Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A similar recall was also issued on October 15 for Vegefarm brand Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk due to undeclared egg on its label.

"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home," the CFIA recommended. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased."

The item was also distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, and possibly nationally.

More information

Canada Uncle Bill Seafood brand Dried Octopus

On October 14, the CFIA issued a recall on Canada Uncle Bill Seafood brand Dried Octopus with the UPC 7 70162 03866 0, due to undeclared sulphites.

The CFIA said sulphites are considered an allergen, which is what prompted the recall.

The item was distributed in Ontario.

More information

Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Also on October 14, the CFIA issued a recall on Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom with the code CE 165D due to Listeria monocytogenes.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," according to the government agency. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The item was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Possibly National, Saskatchewan.

More information

