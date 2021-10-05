Trending Tags

Health Canada Is Recalling These Party Favours Because They Just Might Damage Your Ears

Don't be a party pooper!

Health Canada Is Recalling These Party Favours Because They Just Might Damage Your Ears
Health Canada

If you're planning on hosting or attending a party anytime soon, you may want to be aware of this latest recall from Health Canada.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 5, the government agency said there is a "potential auditory hazard" associated with the Party-Eh! Glow Set 24 Pieces (Glow in the Dark Party Favours).

The party pack comes in a single foil bag with four units each of plastic clappers, plastic flying discs, plastic planes, plastic paddle balls, plastic spin tops, and plastic whistles all in a slew of different glow-in-the-dark colours.

However, it's one item in particular that is prompting the recall.

"Some whistles in the recalled party packs, when blown at maximum loudness, may have the potential to exceed the decibel limit requirement for toys under the Toys Regulations," the release read.

The party favours were made in China, but 12,638 units of the set were sold in Canada between June 2020 and June 2021.

Health Canada is asking anyone who may have purchased the product to stop using it immediately and dispose of it or contact Walmart Canada for a refund.

As of September 23, the company had not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

