6 Food Products Health Canada Wants You To Throw Away ASAP In Case They Make You Sick

There's everything from frozen chicken, enoki mushrooms and milk.

Dairyland | Facebook, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Since the beginning of September, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have issued multiple food recalls across the country.

The recalls involve different types of products, including things like enoki mushrooms, frozen chicken and partly-skimmed milk.

If you have any of these items in your fridge or freezer, check the details and consider throwing them away if you think they could make you sick.

​All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On September 10, a frozen chicken recall was issued across Canada due to "possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."

The recall for Erie Meat Products Ltd.'s Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken refers to packs with a best before date of April 28, 2022.

The products were distributed across Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

While there have been no reported illnesses associated with this product so far, the CFIA advises throwing it out immediately as Listeria monocytogenes contamination can cause vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and more.

More information

Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushrooms

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On September 16, the CFIA announced yet another enoki mushroom recall in Canada.

It relates to Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom (200g) and warns that there is possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold in both Alberta and B.C.

"Consumers should not consume the recalled product," reads the advice. If you think you have these mushrooms at home, you should get rid of them immediately and contact a doctor if you become sick.

More information

Soo brand Enoki Mushrooms

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Around two weeks earlier, Soo brand Enoki Mushrooms were recalled too, due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased," reads the notice from the CFIA.

More information

Dairyland brand 1% Partly Skimmed Milk

On September 15, the CFIA recalled a certain type of milk that was distributed to retail stores in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The government agency warns that the four-litre Dairyland 1% Partly Skimmed Milk due to possible "sanitizer residue."

It has the code "Best Before SE 21 4015" on it and the UPC is 0 68700 01103 0.

More information

Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On September 7, the CFIA issued an updated food recall warning for Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

"Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below," reads the notice.

The recall includes more than ten different types of salad kits from the Eat Smart brand and they were sold in multiple provinces across the country.

More information

Bacon "Chuncks" & Smoked Side Bacon Slices

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On September 8, the CFIA and European Butcher recalled both Bacon "Chuncks" and Smoked Side Bacon Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The notice warns that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad, but can still make you sick.

If you think you may have affected food in your fridge, check the product details and throw them away if the information matches.

More information

*This article's cover image is for illustrative purposes only.

