Health Canada Is Recalling These Two Fire Pits Because Of A 'Burn Hazard'
"There are serious risks involved with using these products."
The cozy season is almost upon, and if you're ready to get snuggly by a cozy fire, you might want to double-check that your pit is not part of Health Canada's latest recall.
On Wednesday, September 22, the government agency issued a recall for the Xbeauty Tabletop Fireplace and Rectangular Fire Pit sold on Ubuy.
"These two products were found to pose a fire or burn hazard, and are missing appropriate labelling and hazard information," reads the release.
Health Canada advises people with these products to stop using them immediately and to either contact your municipality or the manufacturer for information on how to safely dispose of the product.
"While the flames in these firepots may seem less intense or more controlled than traditional wood-burning fires, there are serious risks involved with using these products," said the government of portable firepots that use pourable fuels. "When you pour liquid or gel fuels into a portable fireplace, firepot, or a fondue fuel reservoir that is still burning or hot, the vapour inside the fuel container can ignite, and flames can violently shoot out of the container onto nearby people or objects."