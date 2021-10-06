Trending Tags

These Bikes Are Being Recalled Across Canada & Several People Have Already Gotten Hurt

They pose a "fall hazard" to the rider.

This latest Health Canada recall may just be a bit concerning to avid bikers.

According to an October 6 notice from the government agency, ElliptiGO Arc 3, Arc 8, and Arc 24 bicycles are being recalled due to a "fall hazard."

"The frame of the bicycle can fail, posing a fall hazard to the rider," Health Canada said.

The company said that 31 units of the affected bicycles were sold in Canada and 3,700 were sold in the United States.

As of September 3, the company had received one report of the frame failing in Canada and one report of minor injuries. However, in the U.S., the company received 11 reports of the frame failing during use and six reports of minor injuries.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product and visit the company's website to obtain a refund or replacement," reads the recall.

The impacted products were sold from November 2015 to July 2021, so be on the lookout if you purchased one!

