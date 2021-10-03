An Advil Recall Has Been Issued In Canada Due To Concerns About A ‘Labelling Error'
The error may cause consumers to take the pills incorrectly.👇
Health Canada has issued an Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack recall, due to a "labelling error" on some packs.
On October 3, the government agency confirmed that "the foil backing on the blister pack is rotated upside down and misaligned, so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime caplets, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime caplets."
Per the notice, this is a concern as consumers "may take a nighttime caplet when they intend to take a daytime caplet, and vice versa."
It warns that taking a nighttime caplet when alertness is required may pose health risks, as these capsules contain an antihistamine medicinal ingredient (chlorpheniramine maleate) that can cause drowsiness.
Taking the nighttime medicine when alertness is required could have "serious adverse health consequences, such as when driving motor vehicles or operating heavy machinery" the recall says. It adds there may also be health consequences for older people and those who may have taken other sedatives or consumed alcohol.
The daytime and nighttime caplets are a different shape and colour. The daytime caplet is beige and has the marking 'ADVIL COLD & SINUS' in black ink. The nighttime caplet is orange and has the marking 'Advil A/S'.
The two affected lots (ER2072, ER2069) were distributed in Canada from July 2021 and have an expiration date of 2023-02. Full details can be found here.
If you think you may have a pack from an affected lot, Health Canada says you should return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal. Canadians are advised to consult a health care professional if they have used any of the products and have health concerns.
