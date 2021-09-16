Trending Tags

Some Dairyland Milk Is Being Recalled In Canada Because Of 'Sanitizer Residue'

Check your milk, Canada.

If you've got milk in your fridge you should probably check it because there is a Dairyland milk recall in Canada due to "sanitizer residue."

On September 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled a certain type of milk that was distributed to retail stores in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The affected product is the four-litre Dairyland 1% Partly Skimmed Milk. It has the code "Best Before SE 21 4015" on it and the UPC is 0 68700 01103 0.

There have been quite a few food recalls in Canada recently including frozen chicken, chopped salad kits, multigrain bread and frozen mangoes. However, it's not just food as hand sanitizers keep being recalled in this country too.

Back in 2020, another company also had its milk taken off the shelf for possibly containing sanitizer.

