Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
food recall

An Ontario-Wide Food Recall Has Been Issued For These Blueberries 'Due To Pieces Of Metal'

Make sure to check the brand before you snack on the berries.

An Ontario-Wide Food Recall Has Been Issued For These Blueberries 'Due To Pieces Of Metal'
Mike Crawford | Dreamstime

You might want to double-check your box of blueberries before putting any in your pancake batter because a provincewide recall has been issued for a certain brand of the fruit.

On October 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall for Driscoll's brand blueberries "due to pieces of metal."

It's unclear what size the pieces of metal were or whether they were found inside the fruit or the packaging, but the hazard classification for the product is class 2. According to the CFIA, this means there is "a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems."

The recall applies to the 551-millilitre containers of Driscoll's blueberries distributed in cases of 12. The case codes you should watch out for are 014006 0804,014006 0809 and 014006 0810.

Narcity reached out to the CFIA for details on the nature of the hazard but did not hear back before this story was published.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Onion Recall In Canada Just Keeps Getting Bigger & Now 14 Brands Are Unsafe To Eat

There are so many layers to this recall. 🧅

mayu ken | Unsplash

The massive onion recall that's happening in Canada just keeps growing and now more products from even more brands are unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated the recall on October 28 to include yellow and white Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand and Riga Farms brand onions that are products of Mexico because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Keep Reading Show less

Even More Onions Have Been Added To A Huge Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella Concerns

Check your produce closely!

Vladimir Kokorin | Dreamstime

An update on a huge onion recall in Canada has been issued and another brand is now part of the affected produce that could be contaminated with salmonella.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expanded the initial food recall to include Goodfood 2-pound medium yellow onions labelled as "Product of Mexico" and "Product of USA," although the onions are actually a product of Mexico.

Keep Reading Show less

These Mushrooms Are Being Recalled In Some Provinces Due To Possible Listeria Concerns

They can make you very sick.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently purchased mushrooms during your latest grocery trip, you'll want to take a closer look at the produce in your fridge.

On Monday, October 25, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall on sliced white mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Foods Are Being Recalled Across Canada & Here's Why You Might Want To Toss Them

Be careful, folks.

Yongheng Lim | Dreamstime, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

You might want to go back and check out some of the grocery items you recently purchased because these latest recalls across Canada could just impact you.

Since mid-October, a slew of food recalls have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Several different products from onions to salami have been part of recent recalls over the past two weeks.

Keep Reading Show less