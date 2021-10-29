An Ontario-Wide Food Recall Has Been Issued For These Blueberries 'Due To Pieces Of Metal'
Make sure to check the brand before you snack on the berries.
You might want to double-check your box of blueberries before putting any in your pancake batter because a provincewide recall has been issued for a certain brand of the fruit.
On October 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall for Driscoll's brand blueberries "due to pieces of metal."
It's unclear what size the pieces of metal were or whether they were found inside the fruit or the packaging, but the hazard classification for the product is class 2. According to the CFIA, this means there is "a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems."
The recall applies to the 551-millilitre containers of Driscoll's blueberries distributed in cases of 12. The case codes you should watch out for are 014006 0804,014006 0809 and 014006 0810.
Narcity reached out to the CFIA for details on the nature of the hazard but did not hear back before this story was published.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.