Ontario Food Recall Is Warning Of Salmonella Contamination & Your Greens Could Be Affected
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning could include a headache, fever and vomiting.
Usually, health recommendations include having some greens on your plate, but a new food recall is warning Ontarians to check their produce.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a recall has been issued for two Broadwood Farm brand microgreens in the province due to possible salmonella contamination.
The products, Broccoli Microgreens and Seasonal Mix Microgreens, have the date code November 13, 2021, and are 75 grams and 100 grams in size, respectively.
Residents are being advised to check if they have the recalled items at home and throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.
However, if you feel sick after consuming one of the recalled products, you should call your doctor immediately.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the recall notice says.
"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," it adds.
