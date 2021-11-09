Even More Onions Are Being Recalled Across Canada Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination
Double-check your onions ASAP.
Four brands of onions are currently being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and you'll definitely want to double-check that your produce isn't affected.
On Monday, November 8, the CFIA issued the notice for various types of onions from Dorsey, MVP, Pier-C, and Riga Farms, due to possible salmonella contamination.
They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and possibly nationally.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
The agency advises that you do not eat the affected onions and either throw them out or take them back to where you bought them.
The CFIA recently issued a recall for a bunch of mushrooms too, so you should take a good look at the contents of your fridge before you cook up some dinner!