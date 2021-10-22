A Huge Onion Recall Has Been Issued In Canada Because Of Salmonella Contamination
Tons of brands and products are affected by this recall!
An onion recall has been issued in Canada because of a risk of salmonella contamination that could cause short-term illnesses, long-term health complications and even death.
On October 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reported the recall of whole raw red, yellow and white onions that are produced in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, and exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.
#CFIArecall Updated Food Recall Warning (Salmonella) – Whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosou… https://t.co/jIxhkYCrNa— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1634860409.0
The affected products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec but might have also been distributed in other provinces and territories. They might have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label.
Whole raw red, yellow and white onions from Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Imperial Fresh are part of the recall.
All products were imported between July 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021.
They were sold in mesh sacks weighing 50, 25, 10, five, three and two pounds. Products were also sold in cartons weighing 50, 40, 25, 10 and five pounds.
The CFIA is asking people in Canada to check if they have the recalled onions in their homes. Food that's contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell bad but you can still get sick from it.
Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea along with long-term complications like severe arthritis. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could get serious and sometimes fatal infections.
Back in 2020, an onion recall led to a salmonella outbreak in Canada and officials advised people across the country to not eat onions from the U.S. for months.