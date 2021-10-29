Trending Tags

The Onion Recall In Canada Just Keeps Getting Bigger & Now 14 Brands Are Unsafe To Eat

There are so many layers to this recall. 🧅

mayu ken | Unsplash

The massive onion recall that's happening in Canada just keeps growing and now more products from even more brands are unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated the recall on October 28 to include yellow and white Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand and Riga Farms brand onions that are products of Mexico because of possible Salmonella contamination.

These affected products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia but might have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It's also possible that they might have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label.

You can find the specific products, sizes, UPCs and codes for the onions included in the recall on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website.

Whole raw red, yellow and white onions from Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Imperial Fresh were part of the initial recall issued on October 22.

Then less than a week later, two types of Goodfood yellow onions were added to the recall.

Those products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and possibly other provinces and territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends throwing out or returning any of the recalled products. If you're unsure what kind of onions you have, you can check with the place you purchased them from.

