Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
food recall

These 6 Products Have Been Recalled In Canada Due To Undeclared Allergens, Plastics & Metal

Yikes.

These 6 Products Have Been Recalled In Canada Due To Undeclared Allergens, Plastics & Metal
Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you stocked up on groceries recently, you might want to go back and double-check your food items to make sure they're not affected by these food recalls.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a slew of recalls between Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29. Everything from mushrooms to snack foods made the list, so you'll definitely want to be cautious.

Be sure to check out your fridge and pantry and get rid of anything that's on this list, and contact your doctor if you think you became sick from consuming any of them.

Amara Organic Smoothie Melts

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On October 29, the CFIA issued a recall on Amara brand Organic Smoothie Melts – Carrot Raspberry flavour due to the "potential presence of pieces of plastic."

The affected products have a best-before date of July 5, 2023, and were distributed in Alberta, Ontario and possibly nationally.

More information

Northern King and Thai Gold shrimp tempura

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Also on October 29, the CFIA issued a recall on Northern King brand and Thai Gold brand shrimp tempura due to "undeclared egg, soy, milk, and sulphites," which can trigger reactions in people who are allergic to those ingredients.

The product was distributed nationally, and the agency is warning anyone with an allergy to "not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."

More information

Walkers Mint Thins

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On October 29, Walkers brand Mint Thins were also recalled by the CFIA due to "undeclared milk" in the product.

The product was distributed nationally, and those with a milk allergy should not consume these chocolates.

More information

Longo's chicken burgers

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On October 28, the CFIA issued a recall on Longo's brand chicken burgers due to the presence of "undeclared egg."

The affected products were sold in Ontario and have best-before dates of March 9, May 13 and June 28, 2022.

More information

Driscoll's blueberries

Also on October 28, Driscoll's brand blueberries were recalled by the CFIA "due to pieces of metal."

The affected products were sold in Ontario, and the agency is making sure that the recalled produce is being removed from the marketplace.

More information

Jongilpoom enoki mushrooms

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The CFIA has also issued a recall on Jongilpoom brand enoki mushrooms due to Listeria.

The affected mushrooms were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and possibly nationally.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," according to the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. ... In severe cases of illness, people may die."

More information

From Your Site Articles

An Ontario-Wide Food Recall Has Been Issued For These Blueberries 'Due To Pieces Of Metal'

Make sure to check the brand before you snack on the berries.

Mike Crawford | Dreamstime

You might want to double-check your box of blueberries before putting any in your pancake batter because a provincewide recall has been issued for a certain brand of the fruit.

On October 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall for Driscoll's brand blueberries "due to pieces of metal."

Keep Reading Show less

The Onion Recall In Canada Just Keeps Getting Bigger & Now 14 Brands Are Unsafe To Eat

There are so many layers to this recall. 🧅

mayu ken | Unsplash

The massive onion recall that's happening in Canada just keeps growing and now more products from even more brands are unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated the recall on October 28 to include yellow and white Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand and Riga Farms brand onions that are products of Mexico because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Keep Reading Show less

Even More Onions Have Been Added To A Huge Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella Concerns

Check your produce closely!

Vladimir Kokorin | Dreamstime

An update on a huge onion recall in Canada has been issued and another brand is now part of the affected produce that could be contaminated with salmonella.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expanded the initial food recall to include Goodfood 2-pound medium yellow onions labelled as "Product of Mexico" and "Product of USA," although the onions are actually a product of Mexico.

Keep Reading Show less

These Mushrooms Are Being Recalled In Some Provinces Due To Possible Listeria Concerns

They can make you very sick.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently purchased mushrooms during your latest grocery trip, you'll want to take a closer look at the produce in your fridge.

On Monday, October 25, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall on sliced white mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Keep Reading Show less