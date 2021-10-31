These 6 Products Have Been Recalled In Canada Due To Undeclared Allergens, Plastics & Metal
If you stocked up on groceries recently, you might want to go back and double-check your food items to make sure they're not affected by these food recalls.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a slew of recalls between Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29. Everything from mushrooms to snack foods made the list, so you'll definitely want to be cautious.
Be sure to check out your fridge and pantry and get rid of anything that's on this list, and contact your doctor if you think you became sick from consuming any of them.
Amara Organic Smoothie Melts
On October 29, the CFIA issued a recall on Amara brand Organic Smoothie Melts – Carrot Raspberry flavour due to the "potential presence of pieces of plastic."
The affected products have a best-before date of July 5, 2023, and were distributed in Alberta, Ontario and possibly nationally.
Northern King and Thai Gold shrimp tempura
Also on October 29, the CFIA issued a recall on Northern King brand and Thai Gold brand shrimp tempura due to "undeclared egg, soy, milk, and sulphites," which can trigger reactions in people who are allergic to those ingredients.
The product was distributed nationally, and the agency is warning anyone with an allergy to "not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Walkers Mint Thins
On October 29, Walkers brand Mint Thins were also recalled by the CFIA due to "undeclared milk" in the product.
The product was distributed nationally, and those with a milk allergy should not consume these chocolates.
Longo's chicken burgers
On October 28, the CFIA issued a recall on Longo's brand chicken burgers due to the presence of "undeclared egg."
The affected products were sold in Ontario and have best-before dates of March 9, May 13 and June 28, 2022.
Driscoll's blueberries
Also on October 28, Driscoll's brand blueberries were recalled by the CFIA "due to pieces of metal."
The affected products were sold in Ontario, and the agency is making sure that the recalled produce is being removed from the marketplace.
Jongilpoom enoki mushrooms
The CFIA has also issued a recall on Jongilpoom brand enoki mushrooms due to Listeria.
The affected mushrooms were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and possibly nationally.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," according to the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. ... In severe cases of illness, people may die."