These Mushrooms Are Being Recalled In Some Provinces Due To Possible Listeria Concerns

They can make you very sick.

These Mushrooms Are Being Recalled In Some Provinces Due To Possible Listeria Concerns
Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently purchased mushrooms during your latest grocery trip, you'll want to take a closer look at the produce in your fridge.

On Monday, October 25, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall on sliced white mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," according to the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

The affected mushrooms were sold in Ontario, Quebec and possibly nationally and have a best before date of October 25, 2021.

The agency recommends that you throw out the mushrooms or take them back to the store for a refund.

If you suspect that you've eaten contaminated produce and are feeling ill, you should contact your doctor.

