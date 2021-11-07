Trending Tags

These 5 Items Were Recalled In Canada Over The Past Few Days For A Slew Of Random Reasons

Everything from burn hazards to entrapment issues.

These 5 Items Were Recalled In Canada Over The Past Few Days For A Slew Of Random Reasons
Health Canada, Health Canada

Health Canada has issued several recalls on consumer products since November 3, and some of them are truly random.

The government agency had everything from cannabis products to baby items make it on their site and a few of the affected items can be dangerous, so make sure you double-check all of your products!

WholeHemp CBDA Capsules

Health Canada

On November 5, one lot of WholeHemp CBDA Capsules was recalled from Abide Inc. with a lot number of K1221FCA01 due to a missing tamper seal, according to Health Canada.

The affected product was sold in Ontario and the agency recommends you stop using it immediately.

More information

Space-saving, Foldable and Comfortable 6-wheel Baby Walker

On November 4, Health Canada issued a recall for Space-saving, Foldable and Comfortable 6-wheel Baby Walker in blue, pink and green sold on Fruugo.ca.

"Children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the child were not supported by the walker posing a variety of risks of injury to the child," said the agency. "Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death."

More information

Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer Playsets with Wooden Roof

"This recall involves Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets with a wooden roof," said Health Canada of the product sold exclusively through costco.ca. "The wooden roof is included with home play equipment marketed under the brand name Yardline Play Systems (models Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer).

You should immediately stop using this product because part of the structure can entrap children, said the recall notice on November 4. A free repair kit is available.

More information

Coleman Classic 2 Burner Naphtha Stove

Also on November 4, the Coleman Classic 2 Burner Naphtha Stove was recalled due to child-resistant packaging and labelling issues.

"The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury, including death," said Health Canada.

According to the agency, the affected products have SKU's of 3000003649, 3000000789, 3000000492, 3000000261 and UPC 00076501027495 on the product packaging.

More information

Elektron BP-1 Power Handles

Health Canada

On November 3, Elektron BP-1 Power Handles were recalled, according to Health Canada.

"In some cases a short-circuit may occur in the power cord that can cause overheating and a smell of burning plastic that may result in fire and burn hazards," said the agency.

Free return shipping and a full refund are available.

More information

