A Garnier Sunscreen Recall Was Issued In Canada Due To Potential 'Serious Health Risks'
It has "elevated levels of benzene."👇
Sun safety is super important, but a recent government recall on an Ombrelle sunscreen means you should probably double-check your products.
On Friday, October 15, Health Canada issued a recall on Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 30 and SPF 60 due to "elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks."
#RECALL: Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray (SPF 30 & 60) sunscreen… https://t.co/NMOzpTBt2F— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1634343088.0
"Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches," noted the health agency.
They also said that while there is no safe level of benzene, it is something that we can be exposed to every day, like breathing in car exhaust or tobacco smoke.
"Long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure," according to the agency.
The government recommends that you stop using the product immediately and switch to a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more.
