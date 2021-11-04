Trending Tags

These TUMS Tablets Are Being Recalled Across Canada Because They May Contain Metal Pieces

Courtesy of Health Canada

If you're a person that suffers from tummy troubles from time to time, you may want to check your bottle of TUMS.

On Thursday, November 4, Health Canada issued a recall for TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets because they "may contain metal fragments."

Health Canada said that GSK Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling TUMS tablets that were sold in 750-miligram bottles with an expiry date of August 2025. The bottles were sold individually and at Costco as part of a club pack that contained four bottles with two different flavours.

Packages of three rolls containing eight tablets each with an expiry date of September 2025 are also included in the recall.

"The company reported to Health Canada that it received a consumer complaint of a small metal wire fragment embedded in a tablet," the release read. "Consuming a metal fragment poses a potential risk of choking or injury."

The products were sold in stores across Canada as well as online between October 2020 and January 2021.

Health Canada is advising consumers to stop using the recalled products immediately. Those who have used the affected product and have any health concerns, are asked to contact their doctor.

