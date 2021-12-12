6 Recalls From Health Canada On Home, Clothing & Grocery Items You Should Check Out ASAP
Allergens, fire hazards, and potential death by asphyxia.
Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of household products, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any items on this list, because if you do, you'll want to proceed with caution!
Canadians are advised to stop using these six products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place that they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.
Chicken burgers
#CFIArecall Great Value and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg https://ift.tt/3oIhrHU— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1639184024
On December 10, Great Value and Belmont Meats brand chicken burgers were recalled due to undeclared egg, which is an allergen for some people.
The affected product from Great Value has a UPC of 6 28915 82529 9 and the Belmont Meats is 0 60597 38361 0.
The products were sold nationally and the government recommends you do not eat the burgers if you have an egg allergy as it may result in a "serious or life-threatening reaction." Eek!
A robotic lawnmower
#RECALL: Husqvarna\u00ae branded Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmowers recalled due to Fire Hazard http://ow.ly/5Wya50H82IE\u00a0pic.twitter.com/j8yVKbONrg— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1639144819
On December 9, two robotic lawnmowers from Husqvarna were recalled because of a potential fire hazard.
The battery on the Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD may degrade after a certain amount of charges and could overheat, according to the agency.
While no one in Canada or the United States has been injured just yet, the company has received five reports of incidents internationally.
Gas and electric ranges
#RECALL: Do you have a GE, Moffat, GE Profile, Insignia, or Haier brand free-standing or slide-in gas or electric range? Find out about the recall and what to do: http://ow.ly/nzse50H74EB\u00a0pic.twitter.com/9awnAoBgCE— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1639083623
"This recall involves the 24-inch (60.96 cm) and 30 inch (76.2 cm) free-standing and slide-in gas and electric ranges sold under the brands GE, Moffat, GE Profile, Haier and Insignia," according to the government in a notice from December 8.
If something heavy is placed on an open oven door, the entire thing could tip over, which could result in serious burns or accidents.
As many as 12,960 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between May 2021 to July 2021.
A bed support rail
#RECALL: Carex Bed Support Rail Recalled due to Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazard http://ow.ly/jaxl50H76Ce\u00a0pic.twitter.com/YXX1WWaIKr— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1639069231
Also on December 8, a bed support rail from Carex was recalled due to an entrapment issue.
"Users of the recalled products can become entrapped between the mattress and the support rail if the retention strap is not properly installed or within the rails of the product, which can lead to serious injury or death by asphyxia," said the government. Yikes!
Apparently, 99 of the units were sold in Canada between November 2012 through September 2021.
A girl's trench coat
#RECALL: Does your child have a Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat from SHEIN? Find out about the recall and what to do: http://ow.ly/m3lm50H71Xz\u00a0pic.twitter.com/j3hf720gbM— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1639058412
If you've recently bought toddler's clothing from SHEIN, you'll definitely want to double-check what you're putting your little one in.
A Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat was recalled on December 7 due to a "chemical hazard," as the coat has over the allowable limit of lead, which could pose a risk of lead exposure.
According to the government, lead is toxic if ingested, especially to kids. Some of the symptoms with lead exposure include vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma and in extreme cases, death could be possible.
"Since lead builds up in the body, ongoing exposure to even very small amounts of lead can result in large amounts of lead being present in the body," warned the agency.
Frosting tubes and icing gels
#CFIArecall Twinkle Baker D\u00e9cor brand frosting tubes and icing gels recalled due to improperly declared milk https://ift.tt/3dChjUg— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1639094021
If you've been getting your baking on for the holiday season, some Twinkle Baker Décor brand frosting tubes and icing gels were recalled on December 6 due to improperly declared milk.
The affected products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.
Stay safe, everyone!