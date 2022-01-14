Trending Tags

Canada Is Recalling Various Food Items Due To Possible Salmonella 'From A Rodent Infestation'

Bistak dry food, canned goods, meat and spices could be affected.👇

Trending Editor
Bsenic | Dreamstime

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a variety of products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination from a rodent infestation.

On January 13, a notice warned Canadians not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute products from Bistak, which may include meat, fish, dry foods and more.

The recall was triggered by a referral from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, although the affected groceries were distributed across Canada. This includes in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and potentially other provinces and territories.

All items included in the recall were sold up to and including on December 29, 2021.

The UPC codes and sizes of the listed items vary, but products that fall under the recall may include dry foods such as grains, beans, and flour, canned goods, fats and oils, drinks, meat and fish products, baked goods, spices, and milk powder.

Those who are unsure if they have recalled products in their home should contact their retailer, the agency advises.

If you do have groceries listed in the recall, the CFIA recommends throwing them out or returning them to the place of purchase ASAP.

The agency warns that contaminated food may not look or smell bad, but it could still make you sick.

There have been no reported cases of illness linked to the products, but symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

"Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," the recall warns.

CFIA says it's now conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to additional recalls. It is working to remove the affected products from the marketplace.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

