This Food Product In BC Is Being Recalled Because It May Cause 'Cyanide Poisoning'
You definitely don't want these symptoms. 😬
If you recently stocked up on food, you might want to check the contents of your pantry to make sure all of your items are safe.
On November 26, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel. The government agency advised to not consume the product because it "contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning."
The recalled product was distributed in B.C., and the CFIA recommends that you call your doctor if you think you've become sick from eating it.
"Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten," says the CFIA. "The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death."
The symptoms of cyanide poisoning sound extremely unpleasant. According to the agency, it can cause "weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest."
The agency recommends that you either throw out the recalled product or take it back to where you bought it.
Earlier this month, the CFIA issued a recall for a drink mix and a brand of flavouring crystals because of "extraneous material."
"Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass," says the CFIA website.
In October, a large recall of onions was also triggered due to possible salmonella contamination.
Stay safe, everyone!