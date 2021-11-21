A Lemonade Mix & Flavour Crystals Are Being Recalled Due To The Possible Presence Of Glass
Do not consume these products. 😬
If you've recently bought drink mixes or flavour crystals for beverages, you'll definitely want to take a look at your products.
On Friday, November 19, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for certain lots oftwo items due to "extraneous material."
"Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass," says the CFIA website.
The products were sold nationally as well as online, and the CFIA recommends you check to see if you have either of those items in your home. If you do have them, the government agency says you should either throw them out or return them to where you purchased them to get a refund.
"Do not consume the recalled products," they advise.
While you're checking your pantry out for those items, you should also look for anything that was affected by a recall from November 16 and 19 of certain sesame products due to salmonella.
The CFIA issued notices on four products from six different brands, and also advises that you do not eat them.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections."
For healthy people, some of the short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, and long-term complications could result in severe arthritis.
In October, a large recall of onions was also triggered due to possible salmonella contamination.