There Are So Many Food Recalls In Canada For Sesame Seeds Right Now Because Of Salmonella

The recalled products have been sold in almost every province.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

There is another widespread food recall in Canada and this time multiple brands of sesame seeds that were sold all over the country are affected.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has shared four recalls of sesame seed products from six different brands between November 16 and 19 due to possible salmonella contamination.

Tootsi brand Organic Hulled Sesame Seeds are included in the recall. The product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and B.C.

Organic sesame seeds from Greenboy Foods, Kelly's and dad's organic market have also been recalled. They were sold in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Going Nuts brand organic white sesame seeds have been pulled from the shelves because of possible salmonella contamination. It has been sold in Alberta as well as online.

Elan brand organic sesame whole seeds has also been recalled. The product has been sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is advising people to check if they have the recalled products in their homes, throw them out and not consume them.

Food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell bad but it can still make you sick. Children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could get serious and even deadly infections.

Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, the agency says. Long-term complications could include severe arthritis.

In October, a huge onion recall in Canada was also due to possible salmonella contamination. At least 14 brands were affected by the recalls.

