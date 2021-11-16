Even More Mushrooms Have Now Been Recalled In Canada Due To Listeria Concerns
These symptoms do not sound fun. 😳
A government agency has just issued yet another mushroom recall in Canada, so you'll want to check out the contents of your fridge ASAP.
On Monday, November 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated its recall from earlier this month to include Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushrooms with a code of CE 173D due to possible Listeria contamination.
The food recall warning issued on November 3, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom. \n\nMore info here: https://bit.ly/30v82dz\u00a0pic.twitter.com/g1J2slylZp— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency)1637010903
The affected products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, too.
The agency recommends that you either throw out the contaminated produce if you have it or return it to the store it was purchased from.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
If you think you've become ill from consuming the affected product, call your doctor ASAP.