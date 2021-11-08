A Bunch Of Mushrooms Have Been Recalled in Canada Due To Listeria Concerns
A mushroom recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on October 25 and they've just added a bunch more products to the list.
On Sunday, November 7, the CFIA expanded the recall to include four more items that could be contaminated with listeria.
Carleton brand sliced white mushrooms, organic sliced white mushrooms, and sliced cremini mushrooms are now part of the recall, as well as PC Organics sliced white mushrooms. All of the affected mushrooms in the update have best before dates of November 8, 2021.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
The mushrooms have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, but may have been distributed nationally too.
The government agency says you should throw out the affected products or take them back to the store for a refund.
And if you think that you've eaten contaminated produce and are feeling ill, you should contact your doctor ASAP.