Even More Onions Have Been Added To A Huge Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella Concerns
Check your produce closely!
An update on a huge onion recall in Canada has been issued and another brand is now part of the affected produce that could be contaminated with salmonella.
On Wednesday, October 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expanded the initial food recall to include Goodfood 2-pound medium yellow onions labelled as "Product of Mexico" and "Product of USA," although the onions are actually a product of Mexico.
#CFIArecall Updated Food Recall Warning (Salmonella) - Goodfood brand Onions https://t.co/7curq8z5xT— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1635389600.0
The affected products were sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly nationally.
If they consume food contaminated with Salmonella, "healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea," according to the CFIA. "Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
The CFIA recommends you throw out any affected product or return it to the store you purchased it from for a refund. If you think you've become sick from a contaminated product, you should call your doctor.