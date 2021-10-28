Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
food recall

Even More Onions Have Been Added To A Huge Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella Concerns

Check your produce closely!

Even More Onions Have Been Added To A Huge Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella Concerns
Vladimir Kokorin | Dreamstime

An update on a huge onion recall in Canada has been issued and another brand is now part of the affected produce that could be contaminated with salmonella.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expanded the initial food recall to include Goodfood 2-pound medium yellow onions labelled as "Product of Mexico" and "Product of USA," although the onions are actually a product of Mexico.

The affected products were sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly nationally.

If they consume food contaminated with Salmonella, "healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea," according to the CFIA. "Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

The CFIA recommends you throw out any affected product or return it to the store you purchased it from for a refund. If you think you've become sick from a contaminated product, you should call your doctor.

From Your Site Articles

These Mushrooms Are Being Recalled In Some Provinces Due To Possible Listeria Concerns

They can make you very sick.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently purchased mushrooms during your latest grocery trip, you'll want to take a closer look at the produce in your fridge.

On Monday, October 25, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall on sliced white mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Foods Are Being Recalled Across Canada & Here's Why You Might Want To Toss Them

Be careful, folks.

Yongheng Lim | Dreamstime, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

You might want to go back and check out some of the grocery items you recently purchased because these latest recalls across Canada could just impact you.

Since mid-October, a slew of food recalls have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Several different products from onions to salami have been part of recent recalls over the past two weeks.

Keep Reading Show less

A Huge Onion Recall Has Been Issued In Canada Because Of Salmonella Contamination

Tons of brands and products are affected by this recall!

Paul Magdas | Unsplash

An onion recall has been issued in Canada because of a risk of salmonella contamination that could cause short-term illnesses, long-term health complications and even death.

On October 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reported the recall of whole raw red, yellow and white onions that are produced in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, and exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.

Keep Reading Show less

A Paw Patrol Costume Which Is A Fire Risk & 6 Other Items Are Being Recalled Right Now

You should take these products back to where you bought them from. ⚠️

Party City, Government of Canada

Seven products and food items are among the latest to be recalled by Health Canada.

A Paw Patrol Skye costume for children is one of the products being recalled because there's a risk it could catch fire.

Keep Reading Show less