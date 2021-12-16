Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

A Woman Allegedly Poisoned Her Boyfriend's Lemonade Because He 'Wouldn't Shut Up'

Police say he survived and he was "not sure why" she would spike his drink.

A Woman Allegedly Poisoned Her Boyfriend's Lemonade Because He 'Wouldn't Shut Up'
Irstone | Dreamstime

A Florida woman was so fed up with her boyfriend that she allegedly poisoned his drink to get him to shut up.

Police say Alvis Parrish, 54, poisoned boyfriend William Carter's lemonade with the psychotic drug Seroquel on December 7 in Jacksonville. Then she called the police herself.

When police from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived, she told them she did it "because he wouldn't shut the f*** up," according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

She added that she gave him "just enough" poison to shut him up but not kill him and then called the cops "so he wouldn't die," the police report said.

The couple had reportedly been living together for nine years before she had enough.

As she was getting handcuffed, Parrish reportedly added: "Do whatever you want. If you don't take me, I will kill him."

Apparently, Parrish was also slurring her words and appeared to be intoxicated.

Parrish also wrote down what she had done in a notebook, the report said.

Although "extremely lethargic," Carter survived the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

He reportedly told the officers that he noticed his lemonade tasted off and constantly complained about being tired.

"Not sure why she would give me that, I don't take Seroquel," Carter told the officers, according to First Coast News.

Seroquel is typically used to treat patients with bipolar and schizophrenia.

When police searched the property, they found a bottle of lemonade with a powdery substance at the bottom.

Parrish was arrested at the scene and charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Couple Saw Bees Coming Out Of Their Shower & They Found A Huge Hive Hidden In The Wall

The bees were apparently very well bee-haved!

@howsyourdayhoney3 | TikTok

After noticing a few unwelcome bees in the shower, a Florida couple cracked open their wall and discovered a massive beehive hidden behind it.

Dan and Stephanie Graham of St. Petersburg, Florida, hired a local beekeeper, Elisha Bixler, to help get rid of the honeybees that had created a home in their shower wall, the Washington Post reports.

Keep Reading Show less

A US Company Is Offering Employees A Shot At A Free Home & It's The Ultimate Work Perk

Some companies give out vacations, but this one is giving away two mortgage-free homes 🏡

Fizkes | Dreamstime, Konstantin Lobastov | Dreamstime

A Florida company is taking the definition of a bonus to a whole new level with plans to give two lucky workers free homes.

Mechanical One, a plumbing and air conditioning company, is offering employees the chance to win one of two new and mortgage-free homes in a drawing — if they stick around for a year.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto TikToker Says He Got Thousands Of DMs After His 'Boyfriend Application' Went Viral

The video currently has almost 2 million views.

@yourpalrick | Instagram

An eligible bachelor from the 6ix posted his "boyfriend application" on TikTok and he's been getting tons of attention.

On October 8, 31-year-old tech entrepreneur Ricky Liorti posted a video titled "boyfriend application" on his TikTok page. "I saw the [boyfriend application] trend on TikTok and thought it was pretty funny," Liorti told Narcity over email. "I've been single for about a year and a half now and although I've been on dates, nothing really worked out for me long term."

Keep Reading Show less

Disney's New Space 220 Restaurant Will Make You Feel Like You're Dining in Orbit Among The Stars

It's the happiest place over Earth!

@magicalhijinx | Instagram

Disney loves to say that its theme parks are the happiest places on Earth, but now it can lay claim to the happiest place in space. Sort of.

The new Space 220 Restaurant at Disney's Epcot in Florida offers guests the chance to dine in orbit — and you don't need a Jeff Bezos or an Elon Musk to get you there.

Keep Reading Show less