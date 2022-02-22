Sections

Oysters Are Being Urgently Recalled In BC Due To Norovirus & The Symptoms Sound Awful

Do not eat these! 🤢

Vancouver Staff Writer
Artur Begel | Dreamstime

Oysters are being recalled in B.C. due to the risk of norovirus, and the symptoms sound extremely rough.

The Government of Canada and The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced that certain raw oysters are being recalled due to contamination "that will cause a food-borne illness" — namely norovirus.

The affected products are from the Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corporation. Any hotels and restaurants that have fresh seafood from the company should be aware of the latest recall.

According to the recall, these raw oysters were caught in B.C. and were sold by the dozen. The contaminated batch of oysters was harvested on January 31, 2022.

If you were thinking about having happy-hour oysters this week with friends, be extremely cautious about where they came from or skip it altogether.

The warning suggests that people could get norovirus from eating these particular oysters.

Norovirus causes some gnarly symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stomach pain and other symptoms, according to Health Canada.

Symptoms last around one or two days for most people. However, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, young children and seniors are at a heightened risk of developing more serious complications, like dehydration.

If you notice these oysters in your house, you are advised to throw them away.

This wasn't the first health recall that happened this month. Chicken nuggets containing salmonella were recalled on February 9.

Then, on February 3, there was also a recall for possible glass in the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda by Loblaws.

