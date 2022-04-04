Hundreds Of Norovirus Cases Are Now Linked To Raw BC Oysters & There Are 5 Recalls So Far
Here's what products are recalled.
Multiple brands of oysters that were harvested in B.C. are being recalled due to contamination of the norovirus.
There have been 279 cases of the illness that are linked to the oysters, in multiple provinces. Recalls have been issued, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is still investing.
A public health notice from the government was released on March 31 and said that an investigation into the outbreak of norovirus and gastrointestinal illnesses is underway.
NEW OUTBREAK: Consumption of raw oysters from B.C. is the source 279 cases of #Norovirus and gastrointestinal illnesses across 4 provinces. Do not eat, use, sell, or serve any of the recalled oysters. Find out more: http://ow.ly/B51250IxwRw\u00a0pic.twitter.com/N8DjnoSWRa— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1648756810
"Based on the investigation findings to date, the outbreak is linked to consumption of raw oysters from B.C. Some oyster harvesting areas in B.C. that have been associated with illnesses in this outbreak have been closed as a part of the investigation," the notice said.
On March 31 certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand oysters were recalled — which were harvested in B.C. and sold in Ontario, Quebec, B.C., and online, said the CFIA recall post.
The products recalled were the brands Xsmall Oyster (Royal Miyagi), XSmall beach (Light House), and Xsmall Oyster (Glacier Apex or Kisu).
Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. is recalling certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters due to possible norovirus contamination. More info here: https://bit.ly/3wS4K1P\u00a0pic.twitter.com/F92aEqcUp1— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1648825321
Previous to this, a batch of oysters harvested in B.C. on January 31 by the brand Pacific Rim Shellfish Corporation was recalled.
Stellar Bay brand oysters were also recalled on March 20.
There were also recalls were conducted on February 18, March 23, and March 27, for possibly contaminated oysters — and the notice said that more may be to come.
It added that as of March 30 there have been 279 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness from the oysters, which have been reported in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. There have been no deaths reported due to the illness.
Norovirus is a very contagious gastrointestinal illness that can affect all ages. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children and anyone with a compromised immune system could be at risk for extreme complications like dehydration, according to the CFIA.
Other symptoms associated with norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain — which will likely occur roughly 12-48 hours after eating the contaminated oysters.
If you are experiencing symptoms of norovirus after eating raw oysters you are asked to report your illness by calling (604) 675-3800.