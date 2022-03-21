Some Oysters Have Been Recalled In Canada Due To Norovirus & The Symptoms Sound Bad
Symptoms can show up even 12 hours after ingestion. 🤢
Some Stellar Bay shellfish brand oysters have been recalled across Canada due to a contamination of the norovirus — and the symptoms sound pretty uncomfortable.
The Stellar Bay oysters being recalled are kusshi oysters, large kusshi oysters, and Stellar Bay Gold oysters, harvested and processed on several dates between March 7 and 14, 2022, at Deep Bay, B.C.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), these products have been sold across Canada in B.C., Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, but may have been distributed to other parts of the country too.
For kusshi oysters, the recalled shellfish are dated March 7, 10 and 14. For large kusshi oysters the days are March 7, 8 and 14. While for Stellar Bay Gold, the recalled oysters are from March 7 only.
#CFIArecall Certain Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus https://ift.tt/J4zIHA1— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency) 1647820435
If you have any of these items at home, the CFIA recommends either throwing them away or returning them to where you purchased them ASAP. If you're not sure if your products are affected, the agency recommends contacting the business they were purchased from.
The effects of norovirus are not fun, and if you think you've become sick because of eating an impacted oyster, you should call your doctor.
Symptoms can occur as soon as 12 hours after ingesting, but typically pop up between 24 and 48 hours after. Typically, it causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps and is best treated with lots of fluids to replace the ones you're losing.
In most cases, you'll feel better after a day or two, but extreme cases might require a visit to the hospital for intravenous fluids.
According to Global News, there have been 50 cases of norovirus from eating raw oysters in Canada over the last few weeks, but none have been formally connected to this recall.
