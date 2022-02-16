A Bunch Of Candles From Anthropologie Are Being Recalled 'Due To Fire & Laceration Hazards'
It's resulted in "minor property damage." 😬
If you're a frequent shopper at Anthropologie or a candle lover, you might want to double-check to make sure none of the products you own are affected by a recent recall.
On Wednesday, February 16, Health Canada issued a recall for four candles from the popular retailer "due to fire and laceration hazards."
The recalls involve the following four scents from the Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles: Fireside Chats, Weekend Getaway, Sweater Weather and Fall Feels.
"The double wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break, posing risks of injury and property damage," warned the government department.
The affected product was sold from August to December of 2021 and 623 units were purchased across Canada.
If you own one or more of the candles, Health Canada advises you should stop using them immediately and return them to Anthropologie.
"If the candle cannot be returned in store, consumers should visit www.anthropologie.com/recall for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks, provide verification of this to Anthropologie, and receive a full refund," Health Canada said.
While no incidents have been reported in Canada as of January 21, 2022, others haven't been so lucky.
"In the United States and the United Kingdom, Anthropologie has received nine reports of the candles flaming up, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage," Health Canada said. "No injuries have been reported."
This isn't the only recall that Health Canada has issued recently. On February 8, a brand of dehydrated bananas was recalled "due to the presence of insects." It is the latest in a series of recalls in Canada related to insects.
Be careful, everyone!