Multiple Prepared Meals Sold In BC Are Being Recalled Due To A Salmonella Risk
Do not eat these meals!
Multiple prepared meals which were sold in supermarkets across B.C. are subject to a food recall due to a risk of salmonella.
The recall warns that food may not look or smell spoiled but that it could still make people who eat the prepared meals sick.
It adds, "Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
The following prepared meals are being recalled by T&T Supermarket Inc.:
- Roasted Red Fish Don (C), 470 g, best before dates up to and including December 26, 2021.
- Unagi Don, 450 g, best before dates up to and including December 24, 2021.
- Unagi Don-Cold, 450 g, best before dates up to and including December 26, 2021.
- Sale – Japanese Don (Cold), best before up to and including December 24, 2021.
The products were sold at the following stores:
- Osaka Supermarket, 3700 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC
- T&T Supermarket, 4800 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC
- T&T Supermarket, 8311 Lansdowne Rd., Richmond, BC
- T&T Supermarket, 19705 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC
People who think they may have become sick from eating one of the products should contact their doctor. If you find these products in your home, do not consume them. Instead, throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.