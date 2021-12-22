Trending Tags

Multiple Salad Kits Have Been Recalled In Canada Due To 'Microbial Contamination'

Health Canada

If you recently purchased a salad kit from the grocery store, you'll definitely want to double-check your items since Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls.

On Tuesday, December 21, Health Canada issued a recall for various salads from the brand Fresh Express due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the government department, food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell like it's gone bad, but could still make you sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," it said. "Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

The affected Fresh Express products are:

  • Organic Salad Kit Organic Sweet Dijon Onion (215 grams)
  • Organic Salad Kit Organic Classic Caesar (278 grams)
  • Iceberg Garden Salad (340 grams)
  • Kit Caesar Supreme (298 grams)
  • Kit Caesar Salad (278 grams)
  • 3 Color Deli Coleslaw - Garden (397 grams)
  • Kit Bacon Caesar (283 grams)
  • Iceberg Garden Salad (680 grams)
  • Spinach (454 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar (272 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp (320 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Southwest (326 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Asian (349 grams)
  • Sweet Butter Salad (170 grams)
  • Garden Shreds Iceberg (227 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Classic Caesar (266 grams)
  • Veggie Lover's Salad (312 grams)
  • Green & Crisp Salad (312 grams)
  • Spinach (227 grams)
  • Hearts of Romaine (255 grams)
  • American Salad (312 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar (275 grams)
  • Baby Spinach (142 grams)

All affected products have a lot code beginning with "Z324" through "Z350." They were sold in Ontario and Manitoba but may have been sold in other parts of the country as well.

Health Canada advises that you throw the items out ASAP if you have them in your fridge or return them to where you bought them.

If you think you've become sick from consuming the product, Health Canada recommends you call your doctor immediately.

