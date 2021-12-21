Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

The Cause Of The Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Has Now Been Officially Confirmed

Five more cases of Salmonella have been reported as well.

The Cause Of The Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Has Now Been Officially Confirmed
Bsenic | Dreamstime

There is now an official cause of the salmonella outbreak in Canada and more cases of the illness have been reported.

On December 21, the Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice on the outbreak to include that based on an investigation, the outbreak has been linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn.

With the five additional laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella, the total number of illnesses across Canada related to this outbreak is now 84.

As of December 21, there have been 36 confirmed cases in B.C., 30 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba and two in Ontario. The illnesses reported in Ontario are related to travel to B.C. and Alberta.

"The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported," the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Initially, it was identified that many people reported eating fresh avocados before they became sick, but more information was needed to actually confirm the source of the outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued food recall warnings for Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn. The recalled products were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec but could have been distributed nationally.

There was also a recall for Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn on December 18, also due to salmonella.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning that people should not eat, use, sell or serve any recalled Alasko brand or Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn.

This advice applies to individuals, retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food-service establishments including restaurants across Canada.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Insects

Definitely not what you want on your morning pancakes!

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of grocery products, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any items on this list because if you do, you'll want to proceed with caution!

Canadians are advised to stop using these six products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or contact the company for a refund.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Recalls From Health Canada On Home, Clothing & Grocery Items You Should Check Out ASAP

Allergens, fire hazards, and potential death by asphyxia.

Health Canada

Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of household products, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any items on this list, because if you do, you'll want to proceed with caution!

Canadians are advised to stop using these six products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Right Now & Confirmed Cases Are In 5 Provinces

The source hasn't been found yet but people said they ate avocados before getting sick.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Officials are investigating an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in Canada and now even more cases have been discovered, with multiple provinces affected.

On December 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice about the outbreak to include 16 additional cases that have been found during the investigation, bringing the total to 79 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella illnesses across five provinces.

Keep Reading Show less

This Food Product In BC Is Being Recalled Because It May Cause 'Cyanide Poisoning'

You definitely don't want these symptoms. 😬

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you recently stocked up on food, you might want to check the contents of your pantry to make sure all of your items are safe.

On November 26, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel. The government agency advised to not consume the product because it "contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning."

Keep Reading Show less