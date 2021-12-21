The Cause Of The Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Has Now Been Officially Confirmed
Five more cases of Salmonella have been reported as well.
There is now an official cause of the salmonella outbreak in Canada and more cases of the illness have been reported.
On December 21, the Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice on the outbreak to include that based on an investigation, the outbreak has been linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn.
With the five additional laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella, the total number of illnesses across Canada related to this outbreak is now 84.
As of December 21, there have been 36 confirmed cases in B.C., 30 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba and two in Ontario. The illnesses reported in Ontario are related to travel to B.C. and Alberta.
"The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported," the Public Health Agency of Canada said.
Initially, it was identified that many people reported eating fresh avocados before they became sick, but more information was needed to actually confirm the source of the outbreak.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued food recall warnings for Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn. The recalled products were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec but could have been distributed nationally.
There was also a recall for Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn on December 18, also due to salmonella.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning that people should not eat, use, sell or serve any recalled Alasko brand or Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn.
This advice applies to individuals, retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food-service establishments including restaurants across Canada.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.