A Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Is Being Investigated After Causing Dozens Of Illnesses
But public health officials haven't nailed down the cause just yet!
Public health officials in Canada are warning the public about a salmonella outbreak that's already affected dozens of people across multiple provinces.
In a press release published on Friday, November 12, officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada say they are working on figuring out the cause of the outbreak but had not yet nailed down the cause.
According to officials, there have been 46 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella in five provinces — 18 in B.C. and Alberta, 3 in Saskatchewan, 6 in Manitoba and 1 in Ontario (with the Ontario one related to travel from Alberta).
People of all ages reported becoming sick in September and October, but no deaths have been reported. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea and nausea, and PHAC is advising Canadians to wash their hands, produce and kitchens thoroughly when preparing food.
"If contaminated food products are identified, they will take the necessary steps to protect the public, including recalling the product as required," PHAC says.
