There's A Salmonella Outbreak In Canada Right Now & Confirmed Cases Are In 5 Provinces
The source hasn't been found yet but people said they ate avocados before getting sick.
Officials are investigating an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in Canada and now even more cases have been discovered, with multiple provinces affected.
On December 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice about the outbreak to include 16 additional cases that have been found during the investigation, bringing the total to 79 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella illnesses across five provinces.
The affected provinces are B.C. with 34 cases to date, Alberta with 28, Saskatchewan with four, Manitoba with 11 and Ontario with two. The illnesses reported in Ontario were related to travel to B.C. and Alberta.
"The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as illnesses continue to be reported," the Public Health Agency of Canada said.
While the source of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed yet, the Public Health Agency of Canada noted that many people reported eating fresh avocados from grocery stores and restaurants before they got sick.
People became sick between September and mid-November. There have been no deaths reported but four people have been hospitalized.
Symptoms typically start six to 72 hours after exposure to salmonella bacteria from an infected animal or contaminated product. They include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.
Figuring out if a product is contaminated with salmonella can be difficult because you can't see, smell or taste it.
The Public Health Agency recommends washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling fresh fruit and vegetables, cutting away bruised or damaged areas from produce, washing fresh fruit and vegetables with cool water and more to protect your health.
Currently, no recalls are associated with this outbreak but the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will request a recall if the investigation finds that food products are contaminated.
