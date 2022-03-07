Health Canada Safety Alert Issued For Sex Products In BC & The Side Effects Can Be Fatal
Yikes!
Health Canada has issued a safety alert and seized several unauthorized "sexual enhancement" products from stores across Lower Mainland B.C.
According to the alert, the products were sold at Fantasy Factory stores across the province. If you have visited one of their locations recently, you may want to check out this list of products that people have been told to stop using immediately.
These products were found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and/or yohimbine — all of which are prescription drugs and could cause "serious health risks," including heart attacks, according to the Government of Canada website.
Health Canada is advising people using any of these products to throw them away and contact a doctor if they have any health concerns.
Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum
This is a sexual enhancement product that has been recalled because it contains yohimbe.
Yohimbe is a prescription drug that can cause side effects like increased blood pressure, anxiety, headaches and more, according to the Health Canada website.
Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond sexual enhancement product was previously seized and tested and was found to have sildenafil in it.
The prescription drug sildenafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction and can also cause serious side effects like stroke, heart attack, chest pain and more, according to the Health Canada website.
Other products
- Alien Power Platinum 11000
- Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
- Jaguar 30000
- Lucky Lady
- Poseidon Platinum 3500
These sexual enhancement products have been recalled due to containing tadalafil. They have each already been seized by Health Canada before while being sold in similar packaging.
Tadalafil is a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction and can cause extremely life-threatening side effects like heart attack, stroke and chest pain, according to the Health Canada website.
Affected locations
According to Health Canada, the sexual enhancement products were sold at the following Fantasy Factory locations:
- 1109 Royal Ave., New Westminster, B.C.
- 1155 Davie St., Vancouver, B.C.
- 1097 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.
- 8271 Scott Rd., Delta, B.C.
- 20718 Lougheed Hwy. 2, Maple Ridge, B.C.,
- 10740 King George Blvd., Surrey, B.C.,
- 2388 McCallum Rd., Abbotsford, B.C.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.