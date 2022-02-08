Sections

A Tenant Was Evicted By Their Landlord In BC For Having 'Noisy' Afternoon Sex

The most awkward eviction ever.

Vancouver Staff Writer
Jeeragone Inrut | Dreamstime, Mjlp4337 | Dreamstime

A tenant has been evicted by their landlord in B.C. for having noisy afternoon sex.

According to a decision from the Residential Tenancy Branch Office of Housing and Construction Standards, enough was enough for two landlords who found themselves in a pretty wild situation, after sending in a dispute to evict their tenant for making some very uncomfortable sounds.

The ruling states that one of the landlords is a retired woman who loves to garden. Another male landlord works during the week, so enjoys spending time at the weekend outside with the other landlord — gardening and entertaining on their patio.

Their love for some time in the sun, though, unfortunately collided with their tenant's afternoon delights.

The decision said that the tenant's bedroom was located near the driveway and right above the garage doors, making it a little too close for comfort for those out-front.

The tenant is a social worker, who would come home around lunchtime to let her dog out. The decision has that she has a partner who does not live with her, but "usually visits on the weekends."

All was going well, until Mother's Day — when the landlords were outside in the driveway with their adult children working on a project.

That was when they all heard "the unmistakable sounds of sexual intercourse," the decision said.

According to the ruling, the noises were so loud that they actually stopped working on the project to go inside the house. This was the first, but not the last time, the loud sex noises were heard.

"The following weekend there were three similar occurrences," said the decision.

The landlord frequently gardened, which helps her mental health, but the noises were apparently ruining this for her. At one point it got so bad the landlord had to see the doctor due to stress.

The female landlord sat down to speak with the tenant, in what the decision said was "a very uncomfortable conversation for both of them."

The landlord also handed the noisy tenant a warning letter.

The tenant argued in the decision that she did take measures to reduce the sex noises — like closing the windows and blinds, playing music and even "putting padding behind the headboard."

It clearly did not help though, as the landlord served the tenant an eviction notice on August 3, 2015, to move out by September 30.

It wasn't that easy though. The tenant then filed an application for a dispute resolution on August 11, and the landlords filed one of their own on September 8.

The decision said that the tenant was "mortified and extremely upset when she received the landlords' evidence package, which consisted of a log of events since Mother's Day."

The tenant even installed security cameras because she felt that the landlords were "lurking" and invading her privacy.

The decision said that the landlords had a "valid reason for ending this tenancy," and granted them reimbursement for the filing fee for their application. The tenant's application was dismissed.

In the end, the hearing decided in favour of the landlords and the tenant was evicted.

