An Angry Wife Reports A BC Massage Parlour After Her Husband Caught An STI

She said that, despite her husband’s admission, he returned to the business for more of the same.

Western Canada Editor
Danelle Mccollum | Dreamstime

A disgruntled wife has reported a massage parlour to city officials after her husband came home with an unwanted present — a sexually transmitted infection.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, spoke to Richmond News claiming that her husband picked up the infection at the business in Richmond, B.C., which also cannot be named for legal reasons.

She said that the STI was not passed on to her but that her husband has continued to visit the business, despite her walking into the premises holding a photo of him and demanding they do not allow him to enter.

She has also reported the business to the City of Richmond's bylaw department.

The woman is concerned about the girls working at the venue and questions if anyone of them are there "against their will."

However, a city spokesman told Richmond News that officers found "no evidence of practice or activity that would contravene the requirements of the business license."

The punishment for the husband? She said he has been sleeping on the floor in their home since the incident.

10 Cities In BC & Alberta Named In Top 25 Popular Places To Move To Canada

There were some surprising absentees too!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

Parts of B.C. and Alberta have become hotspot areas for people looking to move, according to a new report of Canada's most sought-after destinations.

U-Haul named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians chose to move to last year within Canada.

Omicron Or A Common Cold? A Doctor Explains What To Do If You're Not Sure

"It's very difficult to tell the difference.”

Elena Nichizhenova | Dreamstime, Cerrophotography | Dreamstime

A top doctor in B.C. explained what to do if you're not sure if you have the Omicron variant or just a common cold.

Especially in mild cases, the symptoms can be similar — such as a headache and runny nose — so it can be hard to tell what you have.

There's So Much Snow On Vancouver Island That Most Buses Had To Stop & The Roads Look Wild

People aren't used to it!

Imageegami | Dreamstime

The amount of snow Vancouver Island is getting right now is wild, and they even had to shut down most of the transit routes because the roads are so bad.

As of Thursday morning, the snow was so heavy that all of the bus routes in the Cowichan Valley area are suspended. Lots of other routes in the Greater Victoria area were also shut down due to the weather.

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End In Spring & Omicron Variant 'Leading Us To That Place Sooner'

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the surge in COVID-19 cases could mean the virus becomes endemic as the season shifts.

Province of British Columbia, Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the world for almost two years, could end when the season shifts to spring, according to one of B.C.'s leading public health officials.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told CBC during a year-end interview that the new Omicron variant, which is causing huge spikes in case numbers across Canada, is creating a "new game" in the pandemic.

