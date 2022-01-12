An Angry Wife Reports A BC Massage Parlour After Her Husband Caught An STI
She said that, despite her husband’s admission, he returned to the business for more of the same.
A disgruntled wife has reported a massage parlour to city officials after her husband came home with an unwanted present — a sexually transmitted infection.
The woman, who didn't want to be identified, spoke to Richmond News claiming that her husband picked up the infection at the business in Richmond, B.C., which also cannot be named for legal reasons.
She said that the STI was not passed on to her but that her husband has continued to visit the business, despite her walking into the premises holding a photo of him and demanding they do not allow him to enter.
She has also reported the business to the City of Richmond's bylaw department.
The woman is concerned about the girls working at the venue and questions if anyone of them are there "against their will."
However, a city spokesman told Richmond News that officers found "no evidence of practice or activity that would contravene the requirements of the business license."
The punishment for the husband? She said he has been sleeping on the floor in their home since the incident.