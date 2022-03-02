13 Dining Spots In Metro Vancouver Ordered To Close Due To Pest Infestation
You might want to check this list before going for dinner.
Many dining spots in Metro Vancouver have been ordered to close due to what public health inspectors call "pest infestation."
Some of these food spots re-opened only a couple of days after closing and are operating again — while others are still pending or are permanently closed.
All of the information on what spots have closed is from Vancouver Coastal Health's food establishment closure list, which was updated on March 1.
Here is a breakdown of the venues, addresses, closure dates and reopening dates for places that have been shut down by pesky pests.
North Shore
- Best To Best Food, 1366 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC; January 6; January 7.
- Bourbon St. Grill, FC08, 2002 Park Royal South., West Vancouver, BC; January 13; January 14.
- Dundarave Japanese Restaurant, 2459 Marine Dr., West Vancouver, BC; February 2; February 4.
Richmond
- Marine Bay Restaurant, #200-8511 Alexandra Rd., Richmond, BC; December 21; January 4.
- Bubble Waffle Cafe, #1025-5300 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC; January 13; February 3.
Vancouver
- Polonia Sausage House, 2434 East Hastings St., Vancouver, BC; November 4; permanently closed.
- One Noodle, 887 West Broadway., Vancouver, BC; February 24; February 28.
- Peaceful Restaurant, 43 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC; June 10; permanently closed.
- Honolulu Cafe, #240-3340 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC; August 11; permanently closed.
- Pho Extreme Xe Lua, 457 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC; December 2; December 17.
- Kosoo Restaurant, 832 Cardero St., Vancouver, BC; January 5; January 12.
- Viet Family Restaurant, 1431 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC; January 17; January 20.
- Dawdlers Kitchen, #102A-2158 Western Pkw., Vancouver, BC; January 18; February 9.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
