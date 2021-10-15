Trending Tags

EN - News
vancouver restaurants

These 38 Restaurants In Metro Vancouver Were Closed During 2021 Due To A 'Pest Infestation'

Have you eaten at these places recently?

These 38 Restaurants In Metro Vancouver Were Closed During 2021 Due To A 'Pest Infestation'
jayzynism | Dreamstime

Public health inspectors ordered 38 restaurants across Metro Vancouver to close in 2021 due to what they described as a "pest infestation."

Many of the restaurants which were forced to close have since reopened; however, others have yet to specify a reopening date to Vancouver Coastal Health.

The list below names the venue, its address, closure date and reopening date. All details are taken from Vancouver Coastal Health's food establishment closure list which was updated on October 14, 2021.

North Shore

  • Cafe Crema, 1495 Bellevue Ave, West Vancouver; January 20; January 21
  • Foodie Kids, 2 – 969 1 Street W, North Vancouver; March 18; March 19.
  • Tequila Cocina, 1933 Lonsdale Ave; June 1; June 3.
  • Meat Shop and Deli, 1346 Lonsdale Ave; July 5; July 9.
  • Vina Restaurant Park Royal, FC05-2002 Park Royal S, West Vancouver; September 13; September 15.

Richmond

  • Uncle's Snack Shop, 110 – 8180 Westminster Hwy; March 24; March 31.
  • Buns Master Bakery, 604-5960 No.6 Rd; April 16; April 30.
  • Buns Master Deli, 604-5960 No.6 Rd; April 16; April 30.
  • Tiny One Cafe, 1008-4151 Hazelbridge Way; April 28; May 7.
  • Nu Chinese Bistro, 2170-8788 McKim Way; July 20; August 9.
  • Bull King BBQ Restaurant, 322-5300 No.3 Rd; September 20; pending reopening date.

Vancouver

  • Golden Ocean, 2046 West 41st Ave; February 3; February 6.
  • Black Rook Bakehouse, 2474 E Hastings St; March 19; March 26.
  • Siddhartha's Indian Kitchen, 2066 Commercial Dr; May 14; June 3.
  • The Compound/Heaven, 1026 Granville St; May 26; May 28.
  • Indian Bay Leaf, 4890 Victoria Dr; May 27; June 2.
  • Joyce Jiaozi, 5171 Joyce St; June 8; June 12.
  • Noodlebox - Kitsilano, 1867 W 4th Ave; June 10; June 12.
  • Peaceful Restaurant, 43 E 5th Ave; June 10; pending reopening date.
  • Sun Sushi, 4512 W 10th Ave; June 16; June 22
  • Sushiyama, 371 E Broadway; June 17; June 30.
  • I Cafe, 2525 Heather Ave; June 17; June 19.
  • Fortune City Seafood Restaurant, 302 - 2800 E 1st Ave; June 22; June 24.
  • Floata Seafood Restaurant, 400 - 180 Keefer St; July 7; July 9.
  • Dewan-E-Khass Cuisine, 5750 Fraser St; July 7; July 13.
  • New India Buffet, 901 W Broadway; July 8; July 12.
  • Old Beijing Roast Duck, 1643 W Broadway; July 12; July 15.
  • Wallflower Modern Diner, 2420 Main St; July 21; July 28.
  • Bella Roma Pizzeria Restaurant, 4460 W 10th Ave; July 22; July 26.
  • Mediterreanean Grill, 1152 Denman St; July 30; August 6.
  • Saigon Xua Vietnamese Cuisine, 1257 Hamilton St; August 4; September 2.
  • Honolulu Cafe, 240-3340 Kingsway; August 11, pending reopening date.
  • Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, 1122 Denman St; August 20; August 24.
  • Kwong Chow Congee & Noodle House, 3163 Main St; September 15; September 17.
  • Babylon Cafe, 1156 Denman St; September 17; September 21.
  • Babylon Restaurant, 1162 Denman St; September 17; September 21.
  • Blenz Coffee, 1615 Robson St; October 7; October 8.
  • Falafal King, 1110 Denman St; October 14; pending reopening date.
