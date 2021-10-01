Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News

A BC Server Wins $30K Ruling After Being Fired For Asking Staff To Use Correct Pronouns

A B.C. Human Rights Tribunal found Jessie Nelson was discriminated against.

A BC Server Wins $30,000 Ruling After Being Fired For Asking Staff To Use Correct Pronouns
Buono Osteria | Facebook

A ruling this week found that a B.C. restaurant was guilty of discrimination after a server was fired for asking staff to use they/them pronouns.

Jessie Nelson, a non-binary, gender fluid, transgender person, started working at an Italian restaurant on the Sunshine Coast, called Buono Osteriain, in May 2019.

Since they started working at the restaurant, Nelson asked all staff to use their proper pronouns. While most staff were respectful of this, the bar manager Brian Gobelle failed to do so.

The ruling issued by tribunal member Devyn Cousineau reads that Gobelle "persistently referred to Jessie Nelson with she/her pronouns and with gendered nicknames like 'sweetheart', 'honey', and 'pinky'. Jessie Nelson asked Mr. Gobelle to stop, and he did not."

The nicknames, traditionally used for women and femme people, "specifically undermined and erased Jessie Nelson's gender identity."

With no response after seeking help from management, a discussion between Nelson and Gobelle became heated. Four days later they were fired, with management telling Nelson "that they had simply come on 'too strong too fast' and were too 'militant'," the ruling notes.*

The ruling added: "Mr. Gobelle testified that he may have called Jessie Nelson 'pinky' because they had pink hair at the time. He does not recall Jessie Nelson asking him to stop. He does not recall using other nicknames."

Now, two and a half years since the incident, Nelson was awarded $30,000. In addition to this, the restaurant had to implement a pronoun policy and mandatory training about human rights law.

*This article has been updated.

From Your Site Articles

Another Murder Hornet Nest Was Just Destroyed Near The BC Border & Its Queen Is Horrifying

Nope, nope, all of the nope.

WSDAgov | Twitter, WSDAgov | Twitter

In news that no one needed for 2021, another nest of murder hornets was found near the B.C. border in Washington State, but thankfully, it's been destroyed

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), the nest of Asian Giant Hornets, a.k.a murder hornets, was dismantled on Thursday, September 23 and the picture they took of the queen is all kinds of upsetting.

Keep Reading Show less

This BC Woman Just Won A $500K Lotto Prize After Losing Everything In A House Fire

"I was in complete shock."

BCLC | Handout

A British Columbia woman is able to rebuild her life following a major lotto win.

According to a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on Monday, September 20, Surrey native Darlene Tough won a $500,000 prize from a Daily Grand ticket.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Fall Forecast Predicts An Early Freeze & Excessive Rain In Some Western Provinces

It's going to be a messy one!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

The Western provinces are going to be in for some unsettled weather in the weeks ahead according to Canada's fall forecast.

The Weather Network released their forecast on September 14, and when it comes to the West, everything from "excessive rain" to an "early-season freeze" is up ahead.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Will Get Drenched This Weekend & Some Areas Will See More Rain Than They Did All Summer

It'll be the first fall-like storm for several areas.

Atilla Bingöl | Unsplash, Hannah Domsic | Unsplash

You might want to keep your umbrella handy in the next few days if you live on Canada's West Coast because B.C.'s weather forecast is calling for a huge dumping of wet weather.

According to The Weather Network, the first fall-like storm of the season is set to hit British Columbia's south coast by Friday, bringing widespread rain along with it.

Keep Reading Show less