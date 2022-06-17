A Family-Friendly Drag Show In BC Got Cancelled After 'Threatening Phone Calls'
Police said the calls were "deeply concerning."
A business that was hosting a family-friendly drag show in B.C. reported receiving "threatening phone calls," and Victoria Police said that the event is now cancelled as a result.
The phone calls caused a safety concern for the participants, staff, and guests of the event, police said.
In a statement released on June 16, police said that they received two separate reports from staff members concerning "threatening phone calls" that they received on Wednesday, June 15.
According to police, the local business that received the calls "targeting them for hosting," is located in the 900-block of Kings Rd., and the people who called mentioned the family-friendly drag event specifically.
Because of the phone calls, the event organizers cancelled the drag show, police confirmed.
Hate has no place in Victoria.
We're investigating after concerning & threatening phone calls targeting an upcoming drag show were made to a local business. #yyj | https://t.co/6CH0fvR3zh
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 16, 2022
Victoria Police Staff Sergeant, Jennifer Ames, said: "It is very disappointing to learn of these deeply concerning calls and the impact that they have had on staff, event organizers and those who were looking forward to this event."
"Hate has no place in Victoria. We want those who were looking forward to this event to know that we’re responding to ensure that they are safe and that we hope for the return of this event," Ames added.
The police are now investigating the incidents, and are in touch with the event organizers and staff. Police asked anyone who has information and that has not already spoken to police, to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.
You can also report information anonymously, by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.