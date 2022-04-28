This BC City Is The Most 'Gender Diverse' In Canada & Here's What That Means
"Canada is the first country to collect and publish data on gender diversity from a national census."
Canada is the first country ever that has released census data on transgender and non-binary people, and it found that Victoria, B.C. was the most gender diverse in the entire country.
B.C. as a whole ranked as having the third-highest proportions of transgender and non-binary people aged 15 and older — out of all the Canadian provinces and territories.
Nova Scotia had the highest proportion, and the Yukon had the second highest. Out of all the provinces, Quebec had the smallest proportion of transgender and non-binary people.
The 2021 census
"Canada is the first country to collect and publish data on gender diversity from a national census," the Statistics Canada website said.
The census showed that one in every 300 people in Canada, aged 15 and older, are transgender or non-binary.
Canada is the first country to provide census data on transgender and non-binary people. Approximately 1 out of every 300 people in Canada aged 15 and older in 2021 was transgender or non-binary. http://ow.ly/rP2n50ITqVa\u00a0pic.twitter.com/c5j11rzTfx— Statistics Canada (@Statistics Canada) 1651067447
"The 2021 Census of Population included for the first time a question on gender and the precision of 'at birth' on the sex question, allowing all cisgender, transgender and non-binary individuals to report their gender," the website said.
When the census was taken, "there were 59,460 people in Canada aged 15 and older living in a private household who were transgender (0.19%) and 41,355 who were non-binary (0.14%)," it added.
Canada's most gender diverse city
In terms of big cities, the 2021 census also showed that Victoria, B.C. had the most gender diversity in all of Canada. This means that when the data was collected, Victoria had the most people who reported as transgender and non-binary.
Right behind Victoria in gender diversity was Halifax, Nova Scotia, and then Fredericton, New Brunswick.
Drummondville and Saguenay — both in Quebec — had the lowest levels of gender diversity.