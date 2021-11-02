These Cities In BC Get The Most Rats & They're Trying To Get Inside Your Home
Here's how you can stop them. 🐀
Vancouver is officially rated the "rattiest" city in B.C., a title which it has held for five straight years now.
Orkin, a pest control company, listed the top 10 cities in B.C. with the most rodents, and Vancouver came in first place.
The company ranked the cities based on the number of rodent treatments it did from August 2020 to July 2021.
Not only was Vancouver first, but most of the leaders on the list are super close to the city.
Right after Vancouver was Burnaby, Victoria, Surrey, Kelowna, Richmond, Vernon, Abbotsford, Langley, and Coquitlam at number 10.
How to protect your home
If you live in Metro Vancouver, you might want to start worrying about some new roomies this winter.
Orkin said that as it gets colder, homeowners should take precautions to keep rodents out of the house.
It recommends sealing off any cracks or holes in your building's foundation, trimming trees, eliminating moister sources like clogged gutters, and inspecting the inside and outside of the property for droppings.
