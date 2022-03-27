Editions

Jimel's Bakery Goods Are Being Recalled Due To Salmonella 'From Rodent Infestation'

A recalled item sticker. Right: A bakery.

Check your cupboards, Manitobans! The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a Jimel's Bakery recall due to "possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation."

In a notice on Friday, March 25, the agency confirmed that multiple baked goods are impacted and that they have been sold in Manitoba.

The types of items listed in the new recall include things like chicken empanadas, pork empanadas, spanish bread, puto pao, pinagong among many others.

The CFIA says those who have the mentioned products should check them immediately and not consume them if they are likely to be affected.

It also warns that if you think you became sick from consuming the impacted bakery items, you should call your doctor ASAP.

"Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased," it advises.

The warning adds, "Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Symptoms in healthy people may include fever, headaches, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

"Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," the notice adds.

CFIA says it's now conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to additional recalls. It is also working to remove the affected products from the marketplace.

It's not the only recall to mention Salmonella contamination related to rodents recently.

Back in January 2022, the agency issued a recall for a variety of products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination from a rodent infestation.

Check your goodies, people!

