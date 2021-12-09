Multiple Antiperspirant Products Have Been Recalled In Canada & It Sounds Serious
1.4 million units have already been sold in Canada. 😳
If you've recently stocked up on drugstore products, you might want to double-check your antiperspirant due to an ongoing Health Canada recall!
The agency recently issued a recall on eight deodorant and antiperspirant items packaged in aerosol cans from Old Spice and Secret due to a "chemical hazard" from benzene, which is a human carcinogen.
#RECALL: Do you have any Old Spice and Secret Aerosol spray antiperspirant products? Find out about the recall and what to do: http://ow.ly/zhg550H09mQ\u00a0pic.twitter.com/vYyfiMeeBW— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1638316814
The agency warns that exposure to the chemical either via inhalation, orally, or through the skin can cause leukemia, blood cancer, and blood disorders, which can be "life-threatening."
While that does sound scary, it adds that regular exposure to benzene in the case of these products would not generally be expected to cause such adverse health consequences.
The affected products are 107-gram Old Spice Sweat Defense in Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray, Stronger Swagger Dry Spray and Ultimate Captain Dry Spray.
For Secret, the affected items are 107-gram products in Baby Powder 24 H, Dry Spray Lavender, Dry Spray Waterlily, Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray and Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray.
The recalled products were sold from November 2019 to November 23, 2021, and about 1.4 million units were bought by Canadians.
Health Canada advises that you stop using the product immediately and to contact the company for reimbursement.
That's not all. As well as the antiperspirant products, two items from a hair colouring company were also recalled in late November.
#RECALL: Mise en Sc\u00e8ne Easy & Speedy Foam hair colouring products recalled due to lack of flammable labelling and hazard information: http://ow.ly/Htu250GTOWY\u00a0pic.twitter.com/h9ZJYPZEBv— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1637618410
Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 4N and Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 5N are being recalled due to not having required hazard labelling, which "could result in misuse of the product and lead to serious injury," according to Health Canada.
The affected products were sold from October 2021 to November 2021 and 348 units have been bought in Canada.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.