793K Nissan Rogue SUVs Were Just Recalled In The US & Canada For A Risk Of Catching Fire
In rare cases, salt + water = bad things for the Nissan Rogue.
If you bought a Nissan Rogue within the last eight years, you might be affected by a new recall.
Nissan just issued a major recall for its 2014-2016 Rogue models, citing a fire risk.
The recall affects more than 793,000 Nissan Rogues sold in the U.S. and Canada after multiple reports came up of the models catching fire.
According to The Associated Press, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that corrosion can occur when a combination of water and salt enters the wiring connector in the driver's footwell.
This can cause the driver's power window or power seat to be disabled, the all-wheel-drive warning light to come on, or even drain the car's battery.
There have so far been seven reports of fires or "thermal incidents" associated with the vehicles, AP reports.
Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported.
The recall comes after Canadian safety regulators opened an investigation into the vehicles in July 2020.
According to AP, Nissan says owners who smell burning in their cars or see smoke should immediately get in touch with Nissan roadside assistance and have their car towed to a dealer.
The company expects to have a fix for the issue by the spring, and owners can expect to hear from the company in March about when they can take their vehicle to a dealer to be serviced.
The Rogue SUV is Nissan's top-selling vehicle in the U.S., according to ABS News.
You can check if your vehicle is part of the recall by entering the Vehicle Identification Number on the NHTSA website or Nissan's website.
