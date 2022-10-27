Public Health Is Reminding People To Throw Out This Spice After Someone Was Hospitalized
The toxic contamination could cause illness or death if not treated.
York Region Public Health (YRPH) is reminding residents to check their shelves and get rid of a Mr. Right brand product after someone was recently hospitalized.
Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health, told Narcity that on Monday, October 24, 2022, they received "a report of a York Region resident being hospitalized after becoming severely ill due to a suspected aconite exposure."
It is believed that the individual accidentally consumed Mr. Right Brand Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder), which is a product that has also caused several others to become severely ill at Markham's Delight Restaurant & BBQ in August of 2022.
However, Pakes told Narcity that the most recent incident likely occurred elsewhere.
"We expect to learn more as the investigation continues, but at this point information gathered indicates the consumption did not take place in a restaurant," Pakes said. "To maintain the confidentiality of patient information, we are not able to provide further updates on the status or condition of the patient."
Health officials have been attempting to recall the product since September 1, 2022, due to an "aconite contamination."
YRPH describes the contaminated item as "toxic," meaning it can cause severe illness and death if not treated immediately.
The region has been working alongside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the Ministry of Health to remove all affected products from food establishments and grocery stores.
What should you do if you are exposed to aconite?
- If you have Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder in your kitchen, dispose of it immediately
- Do not open the package or pour the contents out, and wear gloves while handling the product
- If you have consumed the recalled product and are experiencing symptoms, seek immediate medical attention
- Symptoms include numbness to lips, face and extremities, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, which can occur within minutes.
What food is being recalled right now in Canada?
- Enoki mushrooms, the recall was issued on October 18, 2022, due to microbial contamination in the form of listeria
- Mango chutney recall was published on October 14 due to extraneous material in the product in the form of "pieces of glass"
- The recall of various Circle K brand sandwiches was issued on October 14 due to possible listeria contamination
- Similac Sterilized Water, the recall was issued on October 14 due to non-harmful microbial contamination in the form of spoilage
How do you find out about food recalls?
If you want to stay updated on what the CFIA is warning Canadians about, you can visit the government's website, where they post updates about recalls, advisories and safety alerts.