NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

public health

Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant

Make sure to check your spice rack.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham. Right: One of the spices that might contain aconite.

Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham. Right: One of the spices that might contain aconite.

Samantha Peksa | Narcity, York Region Public Health

York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant.

However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain aconite and cause poisoning.

The incident occurred at Delight Restaurant & BBQ, located at 1250 Castlemore Ave., Unit 4 in Markham, and health authorities had shut it down to further investigate the place.

"York Region Public Health re-inspected the restaurant on Wednesday, August 31, 2022; the restaurant successfully passed the inspection and is permitted to re-open at their operational preference," Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health, said in an emailed statement to Narcity.

Investigators believe that there is a "strong indication" to say that aconite contaminated two spices, causing people to feel quite sick.

Public health is warning that the following products should not be consumed or used:

  • Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, a common spice in Asian cuisine; this product may be contaminated with aconite toxin (product code: AT119 or AT154)
  • Mr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii Powder, a product that may be used as a traditional herbal medicine (product code: AT154).

Packaged spices that may contain aconite.Packaged spices that may contain aconite.York Region Public Health

People and businesses are being advised to throw out the spices immediately and not consume them. However, the reason for the "poisoning" that occurred in the restaurant is not yet confirmed. Public Health is awaiting lab confirmations and is expecting results in the next few days.

Nevertheless, Pakes said that "the suspected product has been removed from known retail locations across York Region."

Anyone having consumed food from the restaurant and is presenting the following symptoms can contact Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653 Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to report them:

  • Numbness/tingling of the tongue or limbs;
  • Diarrhea;
  • Stomach cramps;
  • Nausea;
  • Vomiting;
  • Headache;
  • Irregular or rapid heartbeat.
From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...