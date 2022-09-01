Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant
Make sure to check your spice rack.
York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant.
However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain aconite and cause poisoning.
The incident occurred at Delight Restaurant & BBQ, located at 1250 Castlemore Ave., Unit 4 in Markham, and health authorities had shut it down to further investigate the place.
"York Region Public Health re-inspected the restaurant on Wednesday, August 31, 2022; the restaurant successfully passed the inspection and is permitted to re-open at their operational preference," Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health, said in an emailed statement to Narcity.
Investigators believe that there is a "strong indication" to say that aconite contaminated two spices, causing people to feel quite sick.
Public health is warning that the following products should not be consumed or used:
- Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, a common spice in Asian cuisine; this product may be contaminated with aconite toxin (product code: AT119 or AT154)
- Mr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii Powder, a product that may be used as a traditional herbal medicine (product code: AT154).
Packaged spices that may contain aconite.York Region Public Health
People and businesses are being advised to throw out the spices immediately and not consume them. However, the reason for the "poisoning" that occurred in the restaurant is not yet confirmed. Public Health is awaiting lab confirmations and is expecting results in the next few days.
Nevertheless, Pakes said that "the suspected product has been removed from known retail locations across York Region."
Anyone having consumed food from the restaurant and is presenting the following symptoms can contact Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653 Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to report them:
- Numbness/tingling of the tongue or limbs;
- Diarrhea;
- Stomach cramps;
- Nausea;
- Vomiting;
- Headache;
- Irregular or rapid heartbeat.